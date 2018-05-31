Dereham Town 0 Felixstowe & Walton 1: More frustration for Magpies

Dereham fell to a 1-0 defeat to Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Dereham slumped to their second defeat of the weekend with another poor display against Felixstowe & Walton in a 1-0 loss.

Home keeper Elliot Pride was forced to make an early close range save to deny Samuel Ford. The visitors made the better opening with Dereham content to clear their lines.

Rhys Logan delivered a low cross from the right that Felixstowe hacked to safety. In the 20th minute Pride found Adam Hipperson with a long clearance.

The wide man played a good ball inside to Joe Gatting but the striker sliced wide from close range. Minutes later Hipperson had a shot charged down as Dereham began to get on top.

The Magpies were dealt a blow in the 30th minute when Logan picked up a nasty looking knee injury that forced him to be replaced by Karol Wengrzik. Jamal Wiggins fired high and wide from the edge of the box as the visitors threatened again.

Dion Frary received a caution before linking well with Gatting and testing keeper Jack Spurling with a firm 20 yard drive.

Felixstowe took the lead in the 44th minute when Jordan Matthews shot from just outside the box took a strong deflection and entered the net.

Dereham nearly levelled after the break; Wengrzik played a quality ball between the visiting defence to Gatting, whose low diagonal drive was saved by Spurling at full stretch.

Dylan Edge found Hipperson on the right who progressed and hit a blistering 25 yarder that Spurling clawed away from the onrushing Gatting.

Dereham’s play was very scrappy until Wengrzik’s cross from the by-line drifted just behind. A Hipperson ball from the right caused havoc in the visiting defence.

The Magpies came close in the 72nd minute when Ollie Ebbage headed Ashley Jarvis’s long throw onto the bar. Robbie Linford headed a Beaumont corner wide when well placed before Gatting’s low drive was saved by Spurling. Dereham continued to press in the closing stages but did not possess enough quality to find the equaliser.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Manning (McLeish 62), Linford, Howell, Ebbage, Logan, Beaumont, Edge (Jarvis 62), Gatting, Hipperson. Subs: Warne, Wengrzik, Cox.

Felixstowe: Spurling, Ainsley, Ainsley, Boardly (Bolt 78), R Barber, Kerridge, Powell, Wiggins, Ford (Clarke 74), Henry, Matthews. Subs: Davis, L Owen.

Referee: Mr C Reeson.

Attendance: 207