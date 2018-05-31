Search

King’s Lynn pair wins Ladies’ Invitation Day at Dereham Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 13:42 16 August 2018

Prize-winners at Dereham Golf Club's Ladies' Invitation Day face the camera Picture: CHRISTINE JOY

Dereham Golf Club’s Ladies’ Invitation Day attracted 20 pairs, with the format four ball better ball Stableford playing off 90 per cent handicap.

The winners were Elizabeth Bench and Helen Marsters (King’s Lynn) with 45 points from Kathy Duffield and Elaine Field (Royal Cromer) with 42 points.

Meanwhile, 17 teams took part in an AM AM competition at Mundesley, where entry fees, a raffle and auction raised £2,000 towards club funds.

Andrew Keates, Tony Bird, Joe Andrzejewski and Pat Kerrison held first position with 154 points for most of the afternoon. But they were pipped to the prize by the penultimate team on the course of David Clarke, Diana Clarke, Adam Brown and Stephen Hall who came in with 158.

Tom Carding, 22, won the Great Yarmouth & Caister men’s championship for the second consecutive year, with a brilliant opening round of 66 setting up the victory. A second round of 78 in testing conditions left him five clear of runner-up Thaine Hacon (74, 75).

Live

