Dereham beat Hethersett and Tas Valley to win Carter NACO Shield

The victorious Dereham team pictured after beating Hethersett and Tas Valley in the final of the Carter Naco Shield Picture: NACO Archant

Hosts Dereham lifted the Carter NACO Shield after defeating Hethersett & Tas Valley by 33 runs.

Valley won the toss and decided to bowl first and it looked to be a good decision as two wickets fell cheaply.

This brought together captain Duncan Hewitt and Kristien Fletcher and they put together a stand which turned the course of the game, Hewitt making 57 and Fletcher 42.

The innings continued along at just under five an over, with contributions from Jonny Bidewell (24), Daniel Lake (16) and Jake Anema (14), as Dereham finished on 199-8 from their 40 overs.

Hethersett kept themselves in the hunt by regularly taking wickets, with Jack Gibson taking 3-28 in his eight overs, Sam Morton 2-34 and Ian Bryce 2-56.

The Valley innings got off to a faltering start, with wickets falling at regular intervals, and they were 20-4 at one stage as they struggled to find an answer to the Dereham openers Anema and David Lake. Anema finished with 3-27 and Lake had the outstanding figures of 8-5-8-3.

They were ably supported for the rest of the Dereham attack as they continued to restrict the Hethersett batsmen, apart from captain Bryce who made spirited 78 not out with some lusty blows as the innings ended on 166 all out.

Adjudicator Nigel Crickmore from the Carter NACO committee awarded the man-of-the-match to David Lake for his excellent bowling.

The Shield was presented by Richard Chapple, the NACO president, to the victorious Dereham captain Hewitt.

Meanwhile, NACO stalwart Crickmore has a big day at Lord’s look forward to after being selected as one of the two umpires for the final of The Cricketer National Village Cup on Sunday, September 16.

“This is a great honour for Nigel who is one of our most senior umpires and is also a proud moment for our Association,” said NACO secretary David Coe.

“We are all extremely delighted for Nigel and hope he as an enjoyable game at the home of cricket.”

Crickmore will be umpiring at Lord’s for the first time as Hampshire’s Liphook and Ripsley take on Folkton and Flixton from Yorkshire.