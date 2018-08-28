Search

Advanced search

Anglian Combination round-up: Former Norwich City winger stars in Sheringham victory

PUBLISHED: 14:28 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 02 September 2018

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Archant

Former Norwich City winger Darren Eadie helped Sheringham to a 1-0 win over Wroxham Reserves in the Premier Division of the Anglian Combination.

Danny Rogers nets the winner for Sheringham at Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert WalkleyDanny Rogers nets the winner for Sheringham at Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

The 43-year-old was part of the Shannocks side that gained their second win of the season courtesy of Danny Rogers’ winner.

Waveney made it three wins out of three as Bradley Hough’s double gave them a 2-1 win at home to Wymondham, whose goal came from Liam Moriarty.

Josh Lucraft hit a hat-trick as Scole United beat St Andrews 4-1 whilst George Diggens notched a treble of his own in Acle United’s 5-1 win at Norwich United Under-21s.

Long Stratton romped to a 7-1 win over Hellesdon whilst Norwich CEYMS picked up their second win of the season in a 2-1 win at Blofield United.

Danny Rogers nets the winner for Sheringham at Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert WalkleyDanny Rogers nets the winner for Sheringham at Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Mundford are top of Division One after their 4-0 win over Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves - Oli Farthing getting a hat-trick and Rob Sayer also notched.

East Harling hit Reepham Town for six with Jack Flynn and Oliver Ramsbotham both bagging braces. John Ritches got two goals in Bungay Town’s 4-1 win over UEA whilst Tom Pitchel and Lewis Clarey were on target in Yelverton’s 2-0 win at Fakenham Town Reserves. Aylsham won 2-1 at Attleborough and Thetford Rovers and Stalham Town fought out a 1-1 draw.

In the first round of the Mummery Cup goals from Lee Moran and Declan McAvoy helped Mattishall to a 2-0 win over Caister.

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert WalkleyDarren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert WalkleyDarren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1: Leitner strike ensures unbeaten derby run continues for Canaries

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley was in the thick of the action at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Opposition view: One moment of magic against Norwich and the Ipswich hoodoo could be over

Chris Lakey
Gwion Edwards will be a big threat for Ipswich Picture: STEVE WALLER

David Freezer: Little can unite Canaries fans like victory at Portman Road

David Freezer
Malky Mackay and Leon McKenzie celebrate City's win at Ipswich in December 2003 Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant library

Opinion: Chris Lakey: End of an era as Mr Loyalty, Russell Martin, leaves the building

A Wembley kiss from Delia Smith after the play-off victory of 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Spud Thornhill: Message to Norwich City fans – be loud, be proud!

Norwich City fans flying the flag at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Robin Sainty: Norwich City boss needs to sort out his jigsaw pieces

Leeds full-back Barry Douglas takes on Louis Thompson - the visitors' movement caused City problems Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1 – Local bragging rights shared at Portman Road

Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Ipswich Town v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Alex Tettey will put his unbeaten derby day record on the line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town v Norwich City will be televised by Sky on the red button service

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Starting XIs: Aarons and Buendia start as City name attacking line-up for derby clash with Ipswich

Jordan Rhodes has shaken off a training knock to start against former club Ipswich Town for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists