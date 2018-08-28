Brentwood 1 Dereham Town 2: Adam Hipperson on target in impressive away victory for Magpies

Dereham took the points with an outstanding away performance at Brentwood.

Dereham took the points with an outstanding away performance at Brentwood.

In the sixth minute Joe Gatting gained possession and fed Danny Beaumont who hit a low drive that home keeper Rob Budd had to save.

As play switched ends Charlee Hughes turned just outside the box and struck a right foot drive that visiting keeper Elliot Pride turned around the post at full stretch.

Magpies manager Neal Simmons was forced into a change in the 15th minute with Jamie Forshaw replacing the injured Karol Wengrzik.

As his side regrouped Adam Hipperson slipped a great ball through to Beaumont who side footed wide of the far post.

Brentwood responded with Tony Stokes cracking a long distance drive that Elliot Pride acrobatically palmed round the post.

In the 31st minute Gatting was barged off the ball as he looked set to head home at the far post but the referee ignored the Dereham penalty appeals. Minutes later Gatting again was fouled in the box this time a penalty was awarded. However, home keeper Budd made a great save to keep out Beaumont’s well struck spot kick.

As they continued to dominate Owen Murphy and Jamie Forshaw combined well down the right with the ball being played back to skipper David Hinton who hit a superb 20 yard drive that beat Budd and put the Magpies in front in the 38th minute.

After the break play flowed without any clear cut chances until Brentwood’s Jed Smith volleyed over the top. In the 59th minute Adam Hipperson was put through by Gatting who and he created space before netting with a precise low drive to increase Dereham’s lead.

Brentwood’s Hunter volleyed over from close range and they reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Kojo Apenteng struck a magnificent 25 yarder that gave Pride no chance.

Home keeper Budd palmed away Hipperson’s close range volley in the 82nd minute. With minutes remaining Apenteng’s diagonal drive drifted wide and Dereham gained a well earned victory.

Brentwood: Budd, Martin, Hunter (Hinton 72), Carter, Gordon, Easterford, Levett, Smith, Apenteng, Hughes, Stokes. Subs: Littlejohn, Mallett, Foster, Coley.

Dereham: Pride, Murphy, McLeish, Hinton, Ebbage, Frary, K Wengrzik (Forshaw 15 (R Crisp 80)), Smith, Gatting, Hipperson, Beaumont. Subs: Linford.

Referee: M Robertson-Tant

Attendance: 135