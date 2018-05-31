Search

Bradenham all-rounder Alex Bates reaches 50 in just 13 balls

PUBLISHED: 09:32 17 August 2018

Bradenham Cricket Club face the camera. Alex Bates is second from the left on the front row Picture: TIM EVANS

Bradenham Cricket Club face the camera. Alex Bates is second from the left on the front row Picture: TIM EVANS

Bradenham’s Alex Bates produced a remarkable display of big hitting to light up his side’s Norfolk Alliance Division Three fixture at Brooke on Saturday.

The all-rounder reached 50 in just 13 balls - an amazing feat when you consider that’s just four more deliveries than the minimum number possible for the milestone.

Bates went on to blast his way to 86 in 23 balls, with a total of 10 sixes, before hopes of century in less than 30 balls were thwarted by Jonathan Andrews.

The onslaught was set up in the one over bowled by young Cameron Tasker when the visiting batsman clubbed the first five deliveries for six before missing out on the magical maximum.

“That’s the way I like to play and it’s always good when it comes off,” said Bates, whose memorable knock helped Bradenham get to 324-8 in their 45 overs before Brooke seconds were restricted to 205-6.

“I play in the middle order and generally it’s my job to try and push things along.

“I was seeing it well and Brooke’s ground isn’t the biggest, so that helped a bit as well.

“Obviously getting 30 in one over helped things along – 36 was on my mind, obviously, but unfortunately I missed the last one.

“It was an enjoyable knock – but the most important thing was that it helped us win the game.”

The match was also notable for a maiden first team half century (58) from 13-year-old Josh Watts, while Campbell Tilcock, 12, also played his part with the ball in a win that kept Bradenham’s promotion hopes alive.

A delighted skipper Marcus Evans said: “We saw another superb cameo from Al but the day was all about our young players. Man-of-the-match Josh responded brilliantly to his opportunity at the top of the innings. I was also delighted with Campbell who bowled immaculately and was unlucky not to take a wicket or two. They both exemplified what we are about and these are certainly exciting times at Bradenham.”

There was another superb display - this time with the ball - in the Norfolk League match between Great Yarmouth and Aylsham St Giles with Yarmouth off-spinner Trevor Shales bowling his 10 over spell without conceding a single run while taking a couple of wickets.

Live

