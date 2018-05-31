Your chance to compete in big weekend of winter sports

A competitor in a previous Farmers' Jam competition at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse, Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK SNOWSPORTS CLUB NORFOLK SNOWSPORTS CLUB

Winter sports fans will be able to show off their skills at a popular competition.

Participants can now book onto Farmers’ Jam - the biggest freestyle ski and snowboard weekend event of the year - at the Norfolk Snowsports Club on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse.

The annual event on the edge of Norwich is in its 15th year and takes place from Friday, August 31 until Sunday, September 2.

It attracts competitors from across the country.

Events will include slopestyle which is a run down the slope over various jumps; big air which features acrobatics and competitors going as high as 40 feet in the air; a fancy dress slope called limbo; and a pond skim which is a combination of skiing, snowboarding, water-skiing and wakeboarding.

There will be the chance to go tubing and take part in ski, snowboard and freestyle taster sessions.

For more information visit www.norfolksnowsports.com or call 01603 662781.