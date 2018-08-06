Search

King’s Lynn Stars boss still looking to strengthen

06 August, 2018 - 06:46
Stars' boss Dale Allitt. Picture: Ian Burt

Stars' boss Dale Allitt. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn boss Dale Allitt has spent the weekend pondering the prospect of tinkering with his side.

Allitt takes the Stars to Belle Vue tonight at the start of a crucial week with the return at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday.

And he admits he’s been scratching his head wondering if there is any way he can strengthen his side before the transfer window door slams shut.

“I never rest of my laurels and I’ve been looking at riders who may be available and those abroad who may fancy coming over for the remaining weeks,” he said.

“It’s nothing new because I’m always looking to do something where possible.

“I admit we held talks with Nicklas Porsing about coming back here but that never materialised and there are others we have looked at and spoken to.

“We had a bad result against Poole on Wednesday and it’s important for us to hit back although we know heading to Belle Vue it will be very tough.

“Then we’re back at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday when we need our fans to once again turn out in force and get right behind the boys.

“The league table is so tight right now we need to keep putting points on the board and these two meetings are important for us.”

King’s Lynn are the only team to beat Belle Vue at the National Speedway Stadium this season – but Allitt insists that counts for nothing.

“They were depleted that night although it was a wonderful performance by us,” he said.

“We will need everyone to be firing on all cylinders again when we go there. They have a good side and like us they are challenging for a play-off place, so it’s a big week for both teams.”

Belle Vue have moved to sign Mark Riss and he makes his debut in place of the axed Jye Etheridge.

BELLE VUE: Craig Cook, Steve Worrall, Dan Bewley, Rohan Tungate, Max Fricke, Mark Riss, Damian Drozdz.

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Simon Lambert, Jason Garrity.

Live

