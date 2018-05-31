Search

Advanced search

Barnard Charity Day at Bawburgh raises £5,400 for good causes

PUBLISHED: 08:28 10 August 2018

Pictured at the Charity Day at Bawburgh Golf Club are, from left to right, Robert Barnard (Bawburgh), Sarah Bunn (Break), Kerry Kemp (Keeping Abreast) and Jamie Goose (Bawburgh) Picture: CLUB

Pictured at the Charity Day at Bawburgh Golf Club are, from left to right, Robert Barnard (Bawburgh), Sarah Bunn (Break), Kerry Kemp (Keeping Abreast) and Jamie Goose (Bawburgh) Picture: CLUB

Archant

The annual Barnard Charity Day at Bawburgh Golf Club raised £5,400 for two charities.

The proceeds were split between Keeping Abreast and the Break children’s charity.

The competition attracted 24 teams and the winners were the Pink Ladies, Jo Barnard, Mary Tuddenham, Philly Bond and Fran Johnson.

“It is our biggest charity event of the year and has yet again been very well supported with a great number of team entries,” said the club’s operations manager Jamie Goose. “We would like to thank everyone who was involved on the day from the volunteers, teams that entered and the numerous sponsorship donations. Special thanks must go to Lovewell Blake for their continued support as main sponsor. We are overwhelmed with the amount raised this year for two fantastic and very worthwhile charities.”

The Charity Day has been running at the course for 30 years and has raised more than £200,000 overall.

Meanwhile a teenager with dreams of being a professional golfer has lifted Mundesley Golf Club’s top men’s trophy.

James Lester, 18, won the club’s scratch championship, finishing six shots clear of his nearest challenger after rounds of 69 and 77.

The success comes just as the youngster from Bacton man prepares to start a three-year Birmingham University course in applied golf management next month.

“It is a dream come true, because they only accept about 20 people a year,” he said.

“We learn coaching, sports science, training and management – all sorts of things useful for a club pro – but I would love to be a playing pro,” said the former North Walsham High School and Paston College student.

He started playing aged 10 – when his mum went to buy some cricket gear but the shop had run out so she bought golf clubs instead - and now has a handicap of five,

Ryston Park’s ladies invited guests to join them last week for a 4BBB competition. The winning pair with an amazing 48 points were Christine Whyatt and Susan Filby with Anne Emmerson and Rosie Sutterby second on countback on 45 points from Trish McManus and Jackie Reeks.

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists