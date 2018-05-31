Baker misses out on European high jump final

Chris Baker missed out on a place in the European high jump final Picture: David Davies/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Chris Baker has missed out on a place in the men’s high jump final at the European Championships in Berlin.

The reigning British champion, from Dereham, won a share of bronze at the Europeans in Amsterdam two years ago with a leap of 2.29 metres.

However, the 27-year-old couldn’t clear higher than 2.21m in the qualifying round so misses out on a place in Saturday night’s final at the Olympic Stadium.

Baker cleared 2.21m at the third attempt but couldn’t clear 2.25m, which would have qualified him for the final. Three athletes who cleared 2.21m with their first jumps did qualify.

Baker’s personal best is 2.36m at an indoor event in the Czech Republic in 2016 and he has previously cleared 2.28m outdoors as well, winning the British title in Birmingham last month with 2.26m.

The former Dereham Northgate High School pupil, now based in Manchester, finished ninth at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.