Aveley 6 Dereham Town 0: Nightmare start to the season for Magpies

Dereham were hammered 6-0 by Aveley. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Dereham Town made a dreadful start to the season with a heavy defeat at the Parkside Stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham Town made a dreadful start to the season with a heavy defeat at the Parkside Stadium.

Aveley created a chance with Freddie Gard firing way off target following a move down the right.

However, they soon opened the scoring when Gard’s corner from the right fell to Harry Gibbs who crisply volleyed home from close range in the 17th minute.

Ryan Crisp had a shot blocked for a corner after Ashley Jarvis had flicked Keeper Elliot Pride’s long clearance into his path.

As play switched ends the Dereham ‘keeper was forced to make a crucial close range save from Alexander Akrofi.

In the 30th minute the Magpies won a corner on the right and Danny Beaumont’s centre just eluded Dion Fray when well placed.

Aveley extended their lead in the 34th minute when George Doyle gained possession inside the box on the right and beat Pride with a low drive that went in off the far post.

Shortly before half-time Gard struck the visitors’ post as they dominated the first period.

Dereham started brighter after the break; Jarvis turned well in the box before seeing his shot blocked and substitute Wengrzik also nearly unlocked the home defence. Aveley increased their tally in the 58th minute with Doyle passed inside to Freddie Gard, who netted from 20 yards with a low left foot drive.

The Essex side were soon on target again when Alexander Akrofi scored from close range in the 62nd minute and two minutes later Andrew Freeman headed in their fifth. It was one-way traffic and in the 67th minute Pride brought down Akrofi in the box. Thomas Richardson calmly converted from the spot to add to Dereham’s misery and complete the rout.

Aveley: Madden, Kelly, Bourne, Doyle, Cross, Gibbs, Teniola (Ngandu 73) Gard (Mvemba 73), Richardson, Freeman, Akrofi (Ekpiteta 78). Subs not used: R Cosson, T Brown.

Dereham: Pride, Manning, McLeish (Kelleher 52), Hinton, Ebbage, Frary, Edge (Warne 85), Smith, Crisp (Wengrzik 45), Beaumont, Jarvis. Subs not used: Howell, Cox.

Referee: J Pope

Attendance: 228