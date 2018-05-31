Norfolk-raised FA chief linked with switch to Brighton

FA technical director Dan Ashworth Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Archive/PA Images

The Norfolk-raised man credited with a large say in the strategy which has seen England re-emerge as an international force is reportedly leaving the Football Association.

England manager Gareth Southgate (right) speaks to FA technical director Dan Ashworth Picture: Nick Potts/PA England manager Gareth Southgate (right) speaks to FA technical director Dan Ashworth Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Dan Ashworth, who was on the books at Norwich City as a youth player, has been praised for his work as technical director at the FA.

The former Wisbech player joined the FA in 2012 as director of elite development after academy roles at Cambridge and Peterborough led to him becoming technical director at West Brom. He was subsequently promoted to technical director of the FA in 2015 and presented the ‘England DNA’ system which the FA board and its coaches have pressed ahead with.

As well as England’s senior team reaching the World Cup semi-final there has also been a host of success at youth levels, including winning the U17 and U20 World Cups.

The Daily Mirror report that Ashworth is keen on a move to Premier League side Brighton as technical director, despite the FA wanting him to stay.