Anglian Combination round-up: CEYMS up to third after impressive win over St Andrews

CEYMS are up to third in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

CEYMS are up to third in the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 5-0 win over St Andrews thanks to goals from Jack Smith, Ali Zandi, Jack Lambert, Jack Cottingham and Will Stenner

The big scoring game of the Premiership saw Beccles Town hammer Mattishall 8-2 - the Wherrymen’s goals coming from Joe Clarke (3), George Brown (3), Callum Grimmer and Steve Bee.

Two games saw score draws: Acle United v Norwich United Under 21 being 2-2 (goals by Sam Brookes; Rob Telford for the home team and by Jordan Forbes and Joe Rose for the Norwich United team), and Hellesdon v Blofield United finishing at 1-1 (Jack Hurrell for Hellesdon and Reece May for Blofield). Wymondam and Waveney fought out a 0-0 draw.

Caister travelled to Bradenham Wanderers and came away with a 3-2 win. Oliver Woodhouse, George Barnden and Anton Ward got the goals for Caister whilst Rick Melton and Joel Bryan were on target for Bradenham.

Connor Carey bagged a brace in Scole United’s 2-0 win over Sheringham whilst James Bemrose and Charlie Deacon got the goals in Long Stratton’s 2-0 win over Wroxham Reserves.

In the First Division Ian Fancett got a hat-trick in Mundford’s 5-1 win over North Walsham Town.

Matthew Cooke, Lewis Clary and Lewis Allen got the goals as Yelverton won at Aylsham whilst Fakenham Town Reserves earned a 2-2 draw against Bungay Town. Ben Darby and James Slater got the goals for the Ghosts while Darren Wigger and Dom Mearner scored for Bungay.

Watton eased to a 3-1 win at East Harling courtesy of goals from Craig Burton (2) and Matthew Perry.

The UEA journeyed to Kirkley and Pakefield Reserves and came away with a 1-0 win thanks to James Baughurst’s strike.

At Hindringham the goal scored by the home team by Darren West was not enough to come away with three points as Attleborough finished with three, scored by Jacob Carr, Steve Wright and Ryan Self.