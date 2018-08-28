Search

Anglian Combination round-up: CEYMS up to third after impressive win over St Andrews

PUBLISHED: 14:25 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:25 04 November 2018

CEYMS are up to third in the Anglian Combination Premier Division. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

CEYMS are up to third in the Anglian Combination Premier Division after a 5-0 win over St Andrews thanks to goals from Jack Smith, Ali Zandi, Jack Lambert, Jack Cottingham and Will Stenner

The big scoring game of the Premiership saw Beccles Town hammer Mattishall 8-2 - the Wherrymen’s goals coming from Joe Clarke (3), George Brown (3), Callum Grimmer and Steve Bee.

Two games saw score draws: Acle United v Norwich United Under 21 being 2-2 (goals by Sam Brookes; Rob Telford for the home team and by Jordan Forbes and Joe Rose for the Norwich United team), and Hellesdon v Blofield United finishing at 1-1 (Jack Hurrell for Hellesdon and Reece May for Blofield). Wymondam and Waveney fought out a 0-0 draw.

Caister travelled to Bradenham Wanderers and came away with a 3-2 win. Oliver Woodhouse, George Barnden and Anton Ward got the goals for Caister whilst Rick Melton and Joel Bryan were on target for Bradenham.

Connor Carey bagged a brace in Scole United’s 2-0 win over Sheringham whilst James Bemrose and Charlie Deacon got the goals in Long Stratton’s 2-0 win over Wroxham Reserves.

In the First Division Ian Fancett got a hat-trick in Mundford’s 5-1 win over North Walsham Town.

Matthew Cooke, Lewis Clary and Lewis Allen got the goals as Yelverton won at Aylsham whilst Fakenham Town Reserves earned a 2-2 draw against Bungay Town. Ben Darby and James Slater got the goals for the Ghosts while Darren Wigger and Dom Mearner scored for Bungay.

Watton eased to a 3-1 win at East Harling courtesy of goals from Craig Burton (2) and Matthew Perry.

The UEA journeyed to Kirkley and Pakefield Reserves and came away with a 1-0 win thanks to James Baughurst’s strike.

At Hindringham the goal scored by the home team by Darren West was not enough to come away with three points as Attleborough finished with three, scored by Jacob Carr, Steve Wright and Ryan Self.

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Superb Mario so deserves his 50th Canaries game to be a start

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic was the star of the show for City at Bournemouth in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

