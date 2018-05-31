Search

Norfolk’s Andrew Marshall finishes second in British Par Three Championship

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 August 2018

Andrew Marshall enjoys a good tee shot during his fine performance in the Farmfoods British Par Three Championship Picture: CHAMPIONSUK PLC

Archant

Norfolk professional Andrew Marshall turned in an excellent performance at the annual Farmfoods British Par Three Championship at Nailcote Hall.

The Dereham player came away with prize money of over £23,000 after narrowly missing out on victory in an event that attracted a host of big names to the picturesque Midlands venue.

Marshall, a regular participant in the competition, finished five under par after rounds of 52 and 51 to end up one adrift of eventual winner Steve Tiley, with Craig Lawrie – son of former Open champion Paul – a shot further back in third.

Tiley came out on top on after a dramatic final day, with a six under total securing him a top prize of over £45,000.

The Challenge Tour player, and former European Tour star, went into the final day as the overnight leader by one and in the end it came down to a shoot-out with Marshall, who was left to rue the double bogey he scored on the third as he just missed out.

European Tour star Aaron Rai and Lawrie put themselves in contention early in their rounds but Lawrie fell away after bogeying the 13th. A hole-in-one helped Rai along the way but he had a double bogey on the final hole in front of the grandstand and ended up finishing joint fourth on three under alongside Ashley Mason and veteran Mark McNulty.

“It was great to play out there today,” said Tiley afterwards. “Andrew put in a fantastic performance to keep me on my toes. Also my playing partner Craig Lawrie put in a great performance. It is always good to go into battle with people who are also playing well.”

There was further success for Marshall in the pro-am team competition as he claimed top spot with amateur partner Jeff Sverdlow.

The pair posted rounds of 48 and 49 to finish a shot clear of Rai and Tim Reed and Italian veteran Costantino Rocca and Lee Godfrey.

As always the competition, hosted by former Ryder Cup captain Tony Jacklin, attracted some big names to the Warwickshire venue.

Professionals involved also included Michael Campbell and Ian Woosnam - former US Open and Masters champions respectively - top women’s star Charley Hull and Jacklin himself.

Live

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

