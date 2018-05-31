$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Opinion

Jamie Brown of Local Impact: How do you keep customers coming back for more?

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:46 13 August 2018

How do you build loyalty in your customers, and keep them coming back to you, asks Jamie Brown of Archant’s Local Impact programme.

Most businesses want repeat custom.

OK, for some like funeral services it probably doesn’t really happen, however, generally a business will want to deal with the same customer several times.

For this to happen a business needs to have delivered what the customer expected to even stand a chance of a second sale. Let’s assume that has happened – what then?

Keeping your brand front of mind with great display campaigns, making sure you are visible in search and being generally active in a market will all help, but sometimes you need to take direct action to keep a customer loyal – especially if the competition is keen.

By asking for permission from customers to keep in touch (keep the GDPR rules in mind here, folks) any business can build lists of interested, active and relevant people to re-market themselves to.

How many customers do you deal with on a weekly basis? If you can engage just one-third of them and send them super-interesting, exciting and useful content that makes them love your brand, you stand a better chance of getting them to buy again.

Repeat customers are valuable – social media, email and direct marketing are just a few ways you can keep in touch.

What is crucial here is the content. Don’t just send waffle or sales bumph: people have seen it too often and it doesn’t work. Invest time and effort (and if need be money) in generating really useful, engaging content for your customers.

Send useful how-to videos, send stories giving advice and inspiration, send humour and insight, send something quirky and different but don’t just send offers… 10% off the thing I just bought isn’t going to make me like you, let alone buy from you again!

We know how to use this kind of customer re-marketing, and we have some very smart people who can create this kind of loyalty-driving content and even help deliver it to your market.

If you are interested in finding out how, have a look on our website: the email marketing to turn contacts into customers page is a good place to start.

• To find out more, go to archantlocalimpact.co.uk

