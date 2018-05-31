Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Jason Butler of NW Brown: Centrica results leave investors cold

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:06 15 August 2018

Jason Butler of NW Brown. Picture: NW Brown.

Jason Butler of NW Brown. Picture: NW Brown.

Archant

Centrica, owner of Britain’s biggest energy supplier British Gas, saw underlying profits dip in its recent half-year results.

They fell by 4% to £782m in the six months to June 30 which disappointed investors as underlying earnings increased by 3%. Much of the fall in profits came from its consumer business that owns British Gas, with the biggest fall coming from the UK home division.

The Beast from the East cold weather snap resulted in increased energy consumption in the first quarter of 2018, but with it came an additional £15m in call-out costs. The company also announced a 5.5% price rise in April this year due to rising wholesale gas and electricity prices.

Despite an initial fall in the share price following the results, the share price has slowly risen this year, suggesting that investor sentiment may be improving.

Centrica and its peers are also bracing themselves for the price cap on standard variable tariffs (SVT), which is expected to come into force later this year.

The group has been working hard to reduce the number of customers on SVTs, withdrawing the contracts from new business, and reducing the number of customers on such deals from 4.3 million to 3.5 million this year.

Last week management announced that the SVT would be increasing by 3.8% from October, a decision that may have been made to encourage customers on to fixed-term deals, and to help limit the financial impact when Ofgem implements the price cap.

The regulator is expected to announce the composition of the tariff later this month, but the precise level will not be known until October.

• Jason Butler of NW Brown is an EDP Business columnist.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spoof of MP residents’ survey is published

A fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-Clare

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast