Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Ask the Expert: Will I still get an army pension if my husband dies before me?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:29 11 August 2018

Our reader wants to know more about her husband's army pension. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Our reader wants to know more about her husband's army pension. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

dolgachov

Our reader has concerns over her husband’s army pension if he were to die before her. Carl Lamb of Almary Green explains.

My husband joined the army in 1942 and stayed on after the war until 1972 – he had a total of 30 years’ service so has a reasonably good pension from the army.

But we can’t find details of what happens if he dies before me (he’s 92 and I’m 86).

Do I still get a pension from the army at that stage? I have no idea who I would need to contact to find out more. Can you help please?

Response from Carl Lamb of Almary Green

Where death of the ex-service person has occurred during retirement – ie while the armed forces pension is in payment – the scheme normally provides a widow(er)’s pension that is a portion of the pension being paid.

That portion will depend on a number of factors, including in which of the three armed forces pension schemes in place your husband’s entitlements were built up.

You may also qualify for a short term pension based on your husband’s pension for the first 91 days after his death (182 days if you had “eligible children”).

The amount you get is likely to be a third of the pension your husband currently receives, given that he left the army in 1972, but it is worth checking this.

The rules are different if death is attributable to the individual’s service – presumably not the case for your husband.

You can get more information from Veterans UK Pension Division by phoning their helpline on 0800 085 3600.

Alternatively, you can write to them at Mail Point 480, Kentigern House, 65 Brown Street, Glasgow, G2 8EX. The Forces Pension Society’s website (see https://forcespensionsociety.org/) may also be of help.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spoof of MP residents’ survey is published

A fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-Clare

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast