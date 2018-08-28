LGBT comedy YouTubers to bring tour to Norwich

Rose and Rosie, online stars. PHOTO: Rose & Rosie/OPEN Youth Trust Archant

A married pair of YouTubers are visiting Norwich as part of their nationwide tour in October.

Rose Ellen Dix, 30, and Rosie Spaughton, 28, are bringing their Overshare tour to OPEN on Bank Plain to promote their new documentary.

As well as a live-screening of the film, the audience will also be able to participate in a Question and Answer session with the pair, and get a book signed – which ticket holders will need to provide and bring to the show.

Together, they run the channel TheRoxtera, where they make comedy videos and talk about issues such as biphobia and mental health issues.

Two of Britain’s biggest LGBT web stars, they are also award winners, having won the Best British Vlogger award at the BBC Teen Choice Awards in 2017 and named on the Pride Power list in 2016.

Overshare is coming to OPEN on 28th October. Tickets can be found at MyTicket.co.uk