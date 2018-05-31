Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

You and your hares - Photos of our readers on the GoGoHares trail

PUBLISHED: 10:41 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:14 14 August 2018

Betsy at Wroxham Barns - their favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Jessica Ann Cleary

Betsy at Wroxham Barns - their favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Jessica Ann Cleary

Jessica Ann Cleary

Did your picture make it into our gallery of GoGoHares shots?

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year’s GoGoHares campaign has lived up to Norfolk’s expectations and more, with the scorching summer weather meaning more people than ever have been out in the sunshine completing the trail.

Thousands of people have so far been seen adventuring around the city of Norwich, map or app in hand, with the hopes of ticking each and every one off their list.

Sydney Long Ears GoGoHare, looks out over the water at Ranworth Broad next to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSydney Long Ears GoGoHare, looks out over the water at Ranworth Broad next to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The trail began in Norwich with 50 “ears up” hares for the public to find, meanwhile wider in the county there are 18 moongazer hares.

Further on in the trail, a staggering 160 leveret sculptures were added to the streets of Norwich and the wider area.

Holly Hare by artist Paul Jackson is revealed. It was designed by Holly McKenna Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Holly Hare by artist Paul Jackson is revealed. It was designed by Holly McKenna Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

All three trails have been organised by children charity Break and Wild in Art to celebrate Break’s 50th anniversary year.

A spokesman for Break said: “Families with trail maps or the downloaded app continue to fill the streets near every hare sculpture around Norfolk. The sight of people enjoying family time, or being with friends is something which makes these sculpture trails particularly special.

Izabella Houston-Carter is one of the first people to complete the GoGo Hares sticker book. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Izabella Houston-Carter is one of the first people to complete the GoGo Hares sticker book. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

“The app allows people to unlock a hare with a special code from the plaque by the sculpture.

“To date there have been 113,880 unlocks and around 180,000 trail maps circulating around the county too.

GoGoHares launch of The Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, left to right, Ian Woods from The Puppet Theatre, Peter Marron from Break, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and David Richardson from Ashtons. Picture: ANTONY KELLYGoGoHares launch of The Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, left to right, Ian Woods from The Puppet Theatre, Peter Marron from Break, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and David Richardson from Ashtons. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“Social media continues to buzz with pictures of people enjoying themselves and a sharing facility on the app, nurtures a community feel of the trail seekers demonstrating how popular this activity is.”

Over the next 20 or so pages please enjoy our picture special of the public enjoying the trail.

A busy first weekend for the GoGoHare trail. Yvette Widdowson, from Norwich, with Lewis the Timely Hare in Tombland. Picture: ANTONY KELLYA busy first weekend for the GoGoHare trail. Yvette Widdowson, from Norwich, with Lewis the Timely Hare in Tombland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Remember you can still purchase our special 60-page sticker album, which costs £5 and is a tribute to all the artists, hare sponsors and supporters who have helped create the trails.

There are 233 stickers to collect and we are publishing a voucher for free stickers every day.

GoGoHares team, and members of the public, filming at Cathedral Close in Norwich for their 'Hoppy' video. Picture: ANTONY KELLYGoGoHares team, and members of the public, filming at Cathedral Close in Norwich for their 'Hoppy' video. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Alternatively you can buy sticker packs for £1 as well as the £5 album at selected EDP and Norwich Evening News offices, Break shops, East of England Co-op stores, One Stop shops and independent retailers, online at www.edp24.co.uk/hares, and by calling 01603 772138.

Did your picture make it into the gallery? Let us know in the comments.

The HareLeQuin has a fan. Picture: BreakThe HareLeQuin has a fan. Picture: Break

Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: BreakFun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Iyana Etwi-Barimah. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldIyana Etwi-Barimah. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

This team of Beavers meets the GoGoHare. Picture: BreakThis team of Beavers meets the GoGoHare. Picture: Break

Binary Hoppiston makes som friends. Picture: BreakBinary Hoppiston makes som friends. Picture: Break

The Toftwood Brownies in the Arcade. Picture: BreakThe Toftwood Brownies in the Arcade. Picture: Break

The Clapham and Collinge team. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldThe Clapham and Collinge team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

The Contract Peronnel Team. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldThe Contract Peronnel Team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Is this my brother? Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldIs this my brother? Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

The GoodGym team on the trail. Picture: GoodGymThe GoodGym team on the trail. Picture: GoodGym

Some of Norfolk's rescue heroes. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldSome of Norfolk's rescue heroes. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Hare seekers spotting the sculptures in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldHare seekers spotting the sculptures in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Hare seekers enjoying the trail in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldHare seekers enjoying the trail in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Hare seekers find another sculpture in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldHare seekers find another sculpture in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: BreakFun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Is it a carrot or a hare? Picture: BreakIs it a carrot or a hare? Picture: Break

Brownies meet the GoGoHares. Picture: BreakBrownies meet the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

We're seeing double with this running club! Picture: BreakWe're seeing double with this running club! Picture: Break

Running club meets one of the GoGoHares. Picture: BreakRunning club meets one of the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Showing some love for Cromer's ChromeHare. Picture: BreakShowing some love for Cromer's ChromeHare. Picture: Break

These cubs enjoyed the GoGoHare trail. Picture: BreakThese cubs enjoyed the GoGoHare trail. Picture: Break

The Coltishall Jaguars meet the hares. Picture: BreakThe Coltishall Jaguars meet the hares. Picture: Break

The Coltishall Jaguars meet GoGoHares. Picture: BreakThe Coltishall Jaguars meet GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Evie and Bella. Picture: BreakEvie and Bella. Picture: Break

Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: BreakFun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

The Lost in Translation Circus. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldThe Lost in Translation Circus. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Watchdog Monty Davies keeps an eye on his favourite hare. Picture: Mark Ivan BenfieldWatchdog Monty Davies keeps an eye on his favourite hare. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Imogen and Freya with a GoGoHare. Photo: Jackie LewinImogen and Freya with a GoGoHare. Photo: Jackie Lewin

Ivy-Snow with GoGoHare Emhareald. Photo: Carla Dawn LeederIvy-Snow with GoGoHare Emhareald. Photo: Carla Dawn Leeder

Dexter is hopping mad with the GoGoHares this summer. Photo: Kerry CliffordDexter is hopping mad with the GoGoHares this summer. Photo: Kerry Clifford

Posing with GoGoHare Robyn. Photo: Laura O'BeirnePosing with GoGoHare Robyn. Photo: Laura O'Beirne

My daughter's t-shirt matching with Forest'are in Riverside. Photo: Claire LawrensonMy daughter's t-shirt matching with Forest'are in Riverside. Photo: Claire Lawrenson

My son and his friend Laura Owen with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Laura BastedMy son and his friend Laura Owen with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Laura Basted

Abi and Kimberley with the GoGoHare in Aylsham. Photo: Jenny LeightonAbi and Kimberley with the GoGoHare in Aylsham. Photo: Jenny Leighton

Posing at Norfolk Snowsports Club with the GoGoHare. Photo: Shelley WatlingPosing at Norfolk Snowsports Club with the GoGoHare. Photo: Shelley Watling

Hare hunting on Norwich Pride Day. Photo: Kayleigh WebsterHare hunting on Norwich Pride Day. Photo: Kayleigh Webster

Trinity and Laila, aged 7, with a GoGoHare. Photo: Kate Doran-SmithTrinity and Laila, aged 7, with a GoGoHare. Photo: Kate Doran-Smith

Flo and Alf with Honey Bunny. Photo: Jo AllisFlo and Alf with Honey Bunny. Photo: Jo Allis

Jake, Toby and their dad with Narni-Hare. Photo: Laura JenkinsJake, Toby and their dad with Narni-Hare. Photo: Laura Jenkins

Jack with his favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Tracey BeebyJack with his favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Tracey Beeby

Sam's son with the Norwich GoGoHare at London Liverpool Street station. Photo: Sam ClarkSam's son with the Norwich GoGoHare at London Liverpool Street station. Photo: Sam Clark

Fiona, who works in the NHS, with GoGoHare Poppy. Photo: Fiona WilliamsFiona, who works in the NHS, with GoGoHare Poppy. Photo: Fiona Williams

Ashleigh, Ellis and Keegan with the first hare they found on their hunt. Photo: Claire YeomanAshleigh, Ellis and Keegan with the first hare they found on their hunt. Photo: Claire Yeoman

Phoebe and Logan with Barley Hare. Photo: Kerry HallPhoebe and Logan with Barley Hare. Photo: Kerry Hall

Amanda's nephews with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Amanda PulhamAmanda's nephews with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Amanda Pulham

Ruby and Dane Wells with GoGoHareo. Photo: Hollie WellsRuby and Dane Wells with GoGoHareo. Photo: Hollie Wells

Posing with Sydney Long Ears at Ranworth Broad whilst the sun sets. Photo: Jenny LeightonPosing with Sydney Long Ears at Ranworth Broad whilst the sun sets. Photo: Jenny Leighton

Ella and Millie with Hare-rae Busta. Photo: Sarah WakefieldElla and Millie with Hare-rae Busta. Photo: Sarah Wakefield

Louise and her 6 year old daughter with GoGoHare Poppy back in June. Photo: Louise MundfordLouise and her 6 year old daughter with GoGoHare Poppy back in June. Photo: Louise Mundford

Toby Hamling and Zoe Orford visiting Harleston Hare on their way home from their first week of high school. Photo: Becky HamlingToby Hamling and Zoe Orford visiting Harleston Hare on their way home from their first week of high school. Photo: Becky Hamling

Kimberley's 22 month old little girl enjoying the GoGoHare trail. Photo: Kimberley StewardKimberley's 22 month old little girl enjoying the GoGoHare trail. Photo: Kimberley Steward

All of the Samuel's with Captain Jack Rabbit. Photo: Sarah SamuelAll of the Samuel's with Captain Jack Rabbit. Photo: Sarah Samuel

Ellie with Hare All About It. Photo: Sarah SamuelEllie with Hare All About It. Photo: Sarah Samuel

Finley, Louie, Freya and Livia enjoying the hare hunting at the football ground. Photo: Emma TrettFinley, Louie, Freya and Livia enjoying the hare hunting at the football ground. Photo: Emma Trett

Lottie meeting the chrome hare when she was 4 weeks old. Photo: Sally IngoldLottie meeting the chrome hare when she was 4 weeks old. Photo: Sally Ingold

Tracy's 4-year-old granddaughter's favourite hare. Photo: Tracy TimsTracy's 4-year-old granddaughter's favourite hare. Photo: Tracy Tims

Louise's daughter with Robyn. Photo: Louise CarwayLouise's daughter with Robyn. Photo: Louise Carway

Helen's children visiting Professor Hare and his Magic Library. Photo: Helen HarveyHelen's children visiting Professor Hare and his Magic Library. Photo: Helen Harvey

Posing with GoGoHaero in Norwich. Photo: Marie ClampinPosing with GoGoHaero in Norwich. Photo: Marie Clampin

Art-Hare, one of the 21 GoGoHare's they had found so far on their hunt. Photo: Duncan DuffieldArt-Hare, one of the 21 GoGoHare's they had found so far on their hunt. Photo: Duncan Duffield

Emilie, 8, and Sienna-Rose, 3, meeting one of the moongazer hares in North Walsham. Photo: Donna TomlinEmilie, 8, and Sienna-Rose, 3, meeting one of the moongazer hares in North Walsham. Photo: Donna Tomlin

Ethan, Archie and Oscar Drage with their favourite hare. Photo: Serena MearsEthan, Archie and Oscar Drage with their favourite hare. Photo: Serena Mears

Timmy who learnt to scoot this summer whilst following the GoGoHare trail. Photo: Natasha VenthamTimmy who learnt to scoot this summer whilst following the GoGoHare trail. Photo: Natasha Ventham

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast