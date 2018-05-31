Norwich youngsters get fundraising for Wells Lifeboat

Merrick Gill raised £117 by selling cupcakes she’d made to her friends and family. Picture: Wells RNLI Lifeboat Archant

Two youngsters from Norwich have raised more than £220 for the Wells RNLI lifeboat.

Jmes Dye, who rasied £110 for the Wells Lifeboat. Picture:Wells RNLI Lifeboat Jmes Dye, who rasied £110 for the Wells Lifeboat. Picture:Wells RNLI Lifeboat

James Dye, eight, from Lingwood raised £110 by asking people to put money in a welly at his father’s boat charter business. James placed the boot, along with a note saying “Please give to the RNLI”, in the reception of Silverline Marine, in Brundall. Allowing the welly a year to fill up, on Sunday, August 26, James visited Wells Lifeboat to present the team with a cheque for £110, have a tour of the station and try on some of the lifeboat crew’s kit.

Another youngster, Merrick Gill raised £117 by selling cupcakes she had baked with her friends and family. Visiting the station on the same day as James, Merrick had pictures taken with the crew along with the message: “Big thanks from the crew of the Wells RNLI Station to Merrick Gill for raising £117 selling cup cakes.”