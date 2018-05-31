Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich youngsters get fundraising for Wells Lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 15:38 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:52 27 August 2018

Merrick Gill raised £117 by selling cupcakes she’d made to her friends and family. Picture: Wells RNLI Lifeboat

Merrick Gill raised £117 by selling cupcakes she’d made to her friends and family. Picture: Wells RNLI Lifeboat

Archant

Two youngsters from Norwich have raised more than £220 for the Wells RNLI lifeboat.

Jmes Dye, who rasied £110 for the Wells Lifeboat. Picture:Wells RNLI LifeboatJmes Dye, who rasied £110 for the Wells Lifeboat. Picture:Wells RNLI Lifeboat

James Dye, eight, from Lingwood raised £110 by asking people to put money in a welly at his father’s boat charter business. James placed the boot, along with a note saying “Please give to the RNLI”, in the reception of Silverline Marine, in Brundall. Allowing the welly a year to fill up, on Sunday, August 26, James visited Wells Lifeboat to present the team with a cheque for £110, have a tour of the station and try on some of the lifeboat crew’s kit.

Another youngster, Merrick Gill raised £117 by selling cupcakes she had baked with her friends and family. Visiting the station on the same day as James, Merrick had pictures taken with the crew along with the message: “Big thanks from the crew of the Wells RNLI Station to Merrick Gill for raising £117 selling cup cakes.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Greggs in Norwich is set to shut, but new one will open barely 50 metres away

A Norwich Greggs is to close, but will be re-opening just a stone's throw away. Pic: PA Wire

Norfolk pie and mash shop to serve up cockney classics

Jon and Maria Munford who are opening a pie and mash shop in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Homeless teen who had been raped didn’t get help from council for months

The teenager was not offered suitable accommodation until a solicitor threatened the council with legal action. File photo posed by model: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated: Sushi and sake festival organisers respond to complaints about Norwich event

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Is this the strangest blind date ever? Norfolk’s female tank travels to meet her man

Norfolk Tank Museum’s Deborah, left, with Big Brute. Both are First World War MK IV tanks. Picture: Norfolk Tank Museum

Step back in time to the 1960s at signal box at Cromer train station

Visitors can look inside Cromer railway's former signal box during the Heritage Opens Day event. Picture: Archant

Video: Daniel Farke reveals Norwich City’s transfer strategy ahead of deadline day

Getting Ben Godfrey into Norwich City's first team is a more pressing topic than a late transfer foray for Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Air ambulance lands on beach at Sheringham after ‘medical incident’ reported

The ambulance was parked in Co-Operative Street, where the incident is believed to have occurred. Pictures: David Bale

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast