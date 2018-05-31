Youngsters given life lesson on council programme

Rookies taking on the lifeguard course. Picture: South Norfolk Council Archant

A lifeguard programme set-up in South Norfolk has proved a success after youngster learnt valuable life lessons.

Children who have reached an advanced level of swimming have been learning vital life-saving skills on the South Norfolk Council’s Rookie Lifeguard Programme at Diss Leisure Centre.

While the lessons are fun and keep kids active, they are also challenging and educational, teaching rescue and survival skills.

Parent Jo Pannone’s son took the course, she said: “The course has really re-ignited his interest and he’s learning some fundamental life-saving skills.

“It’s also good for building his confidence and helping him to keep active and fit.”

The council’s 50-week course follows the Royal Lifesaving Association (RLSS) framework where each Rookie will work towards bronze, silver, gold and master awards.

For more information visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/swim-school