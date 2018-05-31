Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Young woman airlifted to hospital after Happisburgh cliff fall

PUBLISHED: 17:50 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:38 03 August 2018

The Air Ambulance landing at Happisburgh beach to reports of a cliff falling on a woman. Picture: Submitted

The Air Ambulance landing at Happisburgh beach to reports of a cliff falling on a woman. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

A young woman has been airlifted to hospital after a cliff fall in north Norfolk.

The cliff fall at Happisburgh. Picture: ArchantThe cliff fall at Happisburgh. Picture: Archant

What should’ve been a sunny Friday afternoon on the beach turned to disaster after a young woman had to be airlifted to hospital, having been injured by falling cliff debris.

The incident occurred at Happisburgh beach in north Norfolk, when a large amount of clay-based rock fell off the cliff.

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to the scene at 4.30pm, with the patient being airlifted to hospital in a stable condition around 40 minutes later.

The land ambulance and Bacton Coastguard Rescue team were also at the scene.

The incident prompted a warning from officials of the sea and land alike.

A spokesman for the UK Coastguard said: “We would like to issue a safety warning and tell all visitors to stay away from the cliffs, and of course stay well away from the edges if you are walking on the top of the cliffs.”

Denise Burke is one of the parish councillors for Happisburgh, and is also a local resident. She said: “It is very sad that this has happened, and we don’t want to see anything else like this occur again.

“I know that in the weeks running up to, and on the day of this incident, the coastguards were telling people at the beach

to stay away from the cliff

faces.”

The 61-year-old said: “This isn’t the worst we’ve seen, but it is the first time any one has been injured. The cliffs are made of very wet, clay-based rock and are disintegrating all the time. These huge boulders fall from quite a height and are more than enough to knock someone out or bury them.”

Mrs Burke continued: “Even as we were there witnessing the woman being air lifted to hospital, there were still two families in pop-up tents up against the cliffs who didn’t move until they were moved on by the coastguard.

“We see parents letting their children scramble up the cliffs, and even children writing on the cliffs. I think they don’t realise how dangerous it is.”

She added: “We’re into the school holidays now, and with the warm weather and the lighthouse being open the village will be very busy. But there’s plenty of beach for everyone to share without anyone needing to sit at the base of the cliffs. If there’s anything that can be learned from this, it’s that not only do we need to respect the sea this summer, but also our cliffs.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast