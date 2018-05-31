Young people can now play quidditch in Breckland

Young people in Breckland now have the chance to play quidditch at a number of summer events. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council. Archant

Football, rugby and tennis may still be popular choices of sport for young people in Norfolk, but those taking part in Breckland Council’s Kids Multi Sport Summer Camps have been able to try their hand at something slightly different.

Quidditch was made popular by the Harry Potter books and films and involves children mounting their brooms, or hockey sticks, and scoring goals with the quaffle ball before going on to catch the small golden snitch to win the game.

While the children aged 5-11 may not be able to zoom quite as quickly as Harry Potter does, they have still been able to enjoy learning the unusual sport, as well as competing in a host of other sports and games.

Councillor Paul Claussen, Breckland’s executive member for place, said: “The Kids Multi Sports Summer Camps are a fantastic opportunity for young children to meet new friends, keep active over the summer holidays and learn core skills such as respect and teamwork.

“It’s not too late to join in the fun and there’s no need to book, just come along.”

More traditional games such as rounders and playground favourites like duck duck goose and sharks and minnows are also being played at the sessions, which are taking place across the Breckland area.

The sessions are a Breckland Council initiative and are delivered by professional coaches from Aspire PE and are underpinned by the Olympic values of friendship, respect, equality, determination, inspiration, courage and excellence.

The sessions run between 10am and 12pm and 1pm and 3pm in rural venues across the district including Mundford, Swanton Morley, Necton, Attleborough, Narborough, Great Hockham, Bawdeswell, Watton, Banham, Great Dunham and Beeston and cost £3 to attend.

Staff from Breckland Council have also recently taken part in a spin bike relay which lasted more than 8 hours to raise money for local cancer charity the Big C.

Full details about the Kids Multi Sports Summer Camps can be found on www.breckland.gov.uk/holidayactivities or search via Facebook ‘Breckland Holiday Activities’.

