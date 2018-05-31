Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Young people can now play quidditch in Breckland

PUBLISHED: 10:55 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:12 20 August 2018

Young people in Breckland now have the chance to play quidditch at a number of summer events. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council.

Young people in Breckland now have the chance to play quidditch at a number of summer events. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council.

Archant

Football, rugby and tennis may still be popular choices of sport for young people in Norfolk, but those taking part in Breckland Council’s Kids Multi Sport Summer Camps have been able to try their hand at something slightly different.

Young people in Breckland now have the chance to play quidditch at a number of summer events. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council.Young people in Breckland now have the chance to play quidditch at a number of summer events. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council.

Quidditch was made popular by the Harry Potter books and films and involves children mounting their brooms, or hockey sticks, and scoring goals with the quaffle ball before going on to catch the small golden snitch to win the game.

While the children aged 5-11 may not be able to zoom quite as quickly as Harry Potter does, they have still been able to enjoy learning the unusual sport, as well as competing in a host of other sports and games.

Councillor Paul Claussen, Breckland’s executive member for place, said: “The Kids Multi Sports Summer Camps are a fantastic opportunity for young children to meet new friends, keep active over the summer holidays and learn core skills such as respect and teamwork.

“It’s not too late to join in the fun and there’s no need to book, just come along.”

More traditional games such as rounders and playground favourites like duck duck goose and sharks and minnows are also being played at the sessions, which are taking place across the Breckland area.

The sessions are a Breckland Council initiative and are delivered by professional coaches from Aspire PE and are underpinned by the Olympic values of friendship, respect, equality, determination, inspiration, courage and excellence.

The sessions run between 10am and 12pm and 1pm and 3pm in rural venues across the district including Mundford, Swanton Morley, Necton, Attleborough, Narborough, Great Hockham, Bawdeswell, Watton, Banham, Great Dunham and Beeston and cost £3 to attend.

Staff from Breckland Council have also recently taken part in a spin bike relay which lasted more than 8 hours to raise money for local cancer charity the Big C.

Full details about the Kids Multi Sports Summer Camps can be found on www.breckland.gov.uk/holidayactivities or search via Facebook ‘Breckland Holiday Activities’.

Are you running a community programme or project? Email the details to daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast