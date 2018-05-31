Young girl taken to hospital after collision with moped

The car park on Clapham Road South in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Archant

A young girl under the age of 10 was taken to hospital following a collision with a moped in Lowestoft today.

The incident, which happened at around noon, took place in the Clapham Road car park near the library and the job centre in the town.

Suffolk Police said they were called to reports of the incident at 12.05pm. A spokesman said: “It was reported to be between a pedestrian and a moped, in the car park between the library and the job centre near Clapham Road South.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance was on the scene at 12.06pm and said they transported a girl under the age of 10 to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.