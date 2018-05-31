Search

Youngsters invited to audition for Sleeping Beauty panto

PUBLISHED: 08:59 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:59 14 August 2018

Young dancers in last year's panto Jack and the Beanstalk at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Picture: Ian Burt

Young dancers in last year's panto Jack and the Beanstalk at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Picture: Ian Burt

The search is on for young panto stars of the future as auditions for the winter pantomime will be held next month.

Jordan Productions and the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange are looking for shining stars to join the cast of Sleeping Beauty for their annual winter pantomime from December 7-31.

Auditions for dancers, aged between 8 and 17, will take place at the Corn Exchange on Sunday, September 2.

Those selected will join TV actress Victoria Bush, best known for Bad Girls and Waterloo Road, who will play panto baddie Carabosse.

Other actors include King’s Lynn’s favourite dame Ian Marr as Dame Nellie Night Nurse, Scott Cripps as Chester the Jester, West End actor Paul Bentley as King Clarence, Olivia Arnold as Princess Belle and KLFM radio presenter Posh Charles.

To register for an audition, email auditions@jordanproductionsltd.co.uk with King’s Lynn – Sleeping Beauty in the subject line.

