New event to help people overcome work and lifestyle barriers

A new event in King's Lynn will offer work and lifestyle advice

A new event taking place next month aims to help people overcome barriers and achieve things they might not have thought possible.

The event called Yes I Can has been developed by West Norfolk councillor and disability champion Sue Fraser in partnership with Susanne Johnson, Disability Employment Adviser at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 18 at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Yes I Can will draw together a whole range of organisations including, charities, business and support groups, to help point people in the right direction, whether they need help getting back into work, are looking for a way to live a healthier lifestyle, need to find out how assistive technology can help or are simply looking for things to do to avoid being lonely.

The drop-in event starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm. Further event details will be available on facebook.com/myvo1ce.