Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New event to help people overcome work and lifestyle barriers

PUBLISHED: 09:54 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:54 08 August 2018

A new event in King's Lynn will offer work and lifestyle advice Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/AntonioGuillem

A new event in King's Lynn will offer work and lifestyle advice Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/AntonioGuillem

AntonioGuillem

A new event taking place next month aims to help people overcome barriers and achieve things they might not have thought possible.

The event called Yes I Can has been developed by West Norfolk councillor and disability champion Sue Fraser in partnership with Susanne Johnson, Disability Employment Adviser at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 18 at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Yes I Can will draw together a whole range of organisations including, charities, business and support groups, to help point people in the right direction, whether they need help getting back into work, are looking for a way to live a healthier lifestyle, need to find out how assistive technology can help or are simply looking for things to do to avoid being lonely.

The drop-in event starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm. Further event details will be available on facebook.com/myvo1ce.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast