Yarmouth’s Jason Statham rules himself out of playing Bond

Jason Statham attends the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Great Yarmouth’s Jason Statham has ruled himself out of the running to be the next 007.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Jason Statham attend the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Jason Statham attend the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The actor is currently starring in The Meg, a film in which he plays a rescue diver tasked with saving a submarine crew trapped at the bottom of the ocean with a giant prehistoric shark.

At the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, the British actor was asked if he would be interested in playing Bond if Daniel Craig steps down after his fifth outing as the revered spy.

He said: “No-one is coming to me for that job.”

Statham, 51, was joined on the red carpet by his fiancee, the British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 31.

Bond 25 is being directed by Danny Boyle.

Movie hardman Statham was born in Derbyshire but moved to Yarmouth with his family.

Three years ago he told The Guardian: ““Yeah, I’d make a decent Bond. But it’d be very, very different if I did it.”