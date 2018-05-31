Lifeboat negotiates tricky conditions to rescue stranded yacht

Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat negotiated tricky conditions to rescue a stranded yacht: Picture: RNLI Archant

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI Lifeboat launched in challenging conditions to retrieve a yacht with engine failure.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Trent class relief boat ‘Dora Foster McDougall’ at was launched at 5.55pm on August 9 to reports of a yacht 27 nautical miles offshore north east of Great Yarmouth.

Battling 6-7 tricky conditions, the crew proceeded towards the vessel and found two people on board who were safe and well but fatigued. Due to the time it had been in distress, the yacht received damage to its radar system and was subsequently towed back to Yarmouth and arrived at 12.30am, August 10.

Coxswain Paddy Lee said: “Unfortunately we launched in undesirable conditions but I would like to thank my volunteer crew’s efforts, especially when we encountered mechanical issues en route to the casualty vessel.

“I am pleased the persons on board the casualty vessel were well and I wish them a safe onward journey.”

The lifeboat was refuelled and ready for service again at 1.30am.