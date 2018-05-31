‘Yappy Hour’ comes to Norwich Royal Golf Club

Jamie Finch, supervisor at Royal Norwich Golf Club, bringing his dog to the course. Picture: Jamie Finch Jamie Finch

Norwich Royal Golf club are celebrating #NationalDogDay by welcoming them onto their course this Saturday.

‘Yappy Hour’, has been created by Director of Gold, Neil Lythgoe, in an attempt to make the club more family friendly.

He said: “We saw that Sunningdale Golf Club allow dog’s onto their course so we thought be would embrace it and give it a trial.

“Dog’s are a really big part of people’s families and we think it can really work.”

The Golf Club claims to be one of the premier golf clubs in Norfolk and is due to re-locate to Weston Longville in summer 2019.

Neil said: “The course has plenty of shade for the dog’s, we will also be laying out water bowls.”

The event is available for members at no extra cost between 1pm-4pm.