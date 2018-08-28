What to expect at this year’s Vintage Day

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall

A town’s residents are getting their knitted cardigans at the ready and their seam-lines straight for its third annual Vintage Day.

Ramona and Summer Chenery with Rachel Mold help publicise Vintage Day 2018. PHOTO: Suzanne Nuri Ramona and Summer Chenery with Rachel Mold help publicise Vintage Day 2018. PHOTO: Suzanne Nuri

Organised by Wymondham Town Team, Vintage Day promises a range of activities and entertainment, from classic cars to music and film.

One highlight will by the 1940s zone, on Middleton Street, which will feature the butcher’s van made famous in the television show Dad’s Army, as well as a vintage fire engine and double decker bus.

Meanwhile in the 1950s zone at the Baptist Church there will be an American style diner, live music, classic cars and children’s activities.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in clothes from their favourite era from the 1920s-80s.

The Vintage Day at Wymondham draws the crowds with a wonderful display of vintage cars, stalls and displays

Nicola Maunders, one of the organisers, said: “Wymondham Vintage Day is going to be a day of fun. There will be something for everyone.

“Come and enjoy the classic cars, vintage stalls, children’s activities and free vintage bus rides. Be there or be square.”

Regal Cinema at the Ex-Services Club at Friarscroft will be screening classic films for free at 2pm and 3pm, and the Market Street Car Park will be displaying classic cars.

In the centre of Wymondham at Market Cross there will be vintage stalls and food stands, as well as bus rides and a Town Team helpdesk for more information.

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Suzanne Nuri

For the more competitive, the Great Wymondham Cake Off competition will be judged from 9.30-11am, with the winners announced at 11.15am.

To register, email brightonshaz@hotmail.co.uk. The three categories are master baker, craft baker and junior baker, with an entry fee of £1-2.

This will take place at Ogden Court, where there will also be memory lane displays and vintage teas.

At the Town Green visitors will get the chance to find out more about the history of the Methodist Church and the local men who died in the First World War.

From 10am in the Priory Gardens there will be Cawston Brass Band and a Vintage table top sale, and TW Gaze will be giving auction advice and valuations from 10am-12pm.

The event starts at 10am on September 9, and is free although the Town Team will have donation buckets at various locations to fund future events.