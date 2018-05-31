North Norfolk duo lead race to commemorate 50th anniversary of Beatles’ Apple label and the White Album

North Norfolk is leading the way in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Apple record label being formed, and the anniversary of the group’s White Album.

Radio broadcasts celebrating Apple and the Beatles created by duo Nigel Pearce and Alan Thompson are being aired on Future Radio 107.8FM in Norwich and on Swindon 105.5FM, and are also being sent to New York as part of these worldwide celebrations.

The shows feature interviews with Lionel Blair, Jim Cregan, Danielle Morgan, Zal Cleminson, Deborah Bonham, and the late Marc Bolan.

The pair started presenting Teen Dreams on Future Radio four years ago, initially for a single 13-week run, and their specials have been popular both here and across the pond with their style, scope and content.

It has led to the pair spearheading a new podcast/broadcast, UKRadio, through iHeartmedia, in the USA showcasing British music from the late ‘50s and early ‘60s to today.

Mr Pearce, from Cromer, said: “This puts north Norfolk right in the vanguard of these international celebrations for Apple Records and The Beatles.

“The interviews are posted on Soundcloud weekly and are heard throughout the USA, Canada, and further afield.

“The Apple story and 50th year celebrations of the label are going worldwide, and Alan and myself are leading a project from this very region.

“This is set to increase in intensity until November with the release of the White Album in a completely re-mixed format to a high definition presentation. Like Sgt Pepper last year it is expected to make No 1 in the record charts.

“There is even talk of a new Beatles single to be issued, and Yellow Submarine is back in the cinemas to mark the 50th anniversary of the original release.

“So, as you can see, the world is set to commemorate the Beatles in a huge way, and we are at the vanguard of this project, making programmes for broadcast in Norwich, Swindon and New York in the USA. Being based in this region is a great bonus for north Norfolk.”

Mr Thompson, from North Walsham, is a former BBC newsreader and Radio 2 producer.