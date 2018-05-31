Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Norfolk duo lead race to commemorate 50th anniversary of Beatles’ Apple label and the White Album

PUBLISHED: 09:21 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 29 August 2018

Nigel Pearce, left, and Alan Thompson. Picture: supplied by Nigel Pearce

Nigel Pearce, left, and Alan Thompson. Picture: supplied by Nigel Pearce

Archant

North Norfolk is leading the way in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Apple record label being formed, and the anniversary of the group’s White Album.

Radio broadcasts celebrating Apple and the Beatles created by duo Nigel Pearce and Alan Thompson are being aired on Future Radio 107.8FM in Norwich and on Swindon 105.5FM, and are also being sent to New York as part of these worldwide celebrations.

The shows feature interviews with Lionel Blair, Jim Cregan, Danielle Morgan, Zal Cleminson, Deborah Bonham, and the late Marc Bolan.

The pair started presenting Teen Dreams on Future Radio four years ago, initially for a single 13-week run, and their specials have been popular both here and across the pond with their style, scope and content.

It has led to the pair spearheading a new podcast/broadcast, UKRadio, through iHeartmedia, in the USA showcasing British music from the late ‘50s and early ‘60s to today.

Mr Pearce, from Cromer, said: “This puts north Norfolk right in the vanguard of these international celebrations for Apple Records and The Beatles.

“The interviews are posted on Soundcloud weekly and are heard throughout the USA, Canada, and further afield.

“The Apple story and 50th year celebrations of the label are going worldwide, and Alan and myself are leading a project from this very region.

“This is set to increase in intensity until November with the release of the White Album in a completely re-mixed format to a high definition presentation. Like Sgt Pepper last year it is expected to make No 1 in the record charts.

“There is even talk of a new Beatles single to be issued, and Yellow Submarine is back in the cinemas to mark the 50th anniversary of the original release.

“So, as you can see, the world is set to commemorate the Beatles in a huge way, and we are at the vanguard of this project, making programmes for broadcast in Norwich, Swindon and New York in the USA. Being based in this region is a great bonus for north Norfolk.”

Mr Thompson, from North Walsham, is a former BBC newsreader and Radio 2 producer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Video: Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Time running out for people to enter ‘best and worst’ of Norwich competition

A contest is seeking nominations for the best and worst of Norwich. Pic: Sonya Duncan .

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast