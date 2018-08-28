Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Sneak peak’ reveals Norwich restaurant will be listed in Good Food Guide 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:03 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 04 September 2018

The Woolf and Social restaurant on Nelson Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Woolf and Social restaurant on Nelson Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich restaurant will be among those listed in a soon-to-be-published guide celebrating the best eateries in the country.

The Good Food Guide 2019 will be released on Thursday, serving up the nation’s best dining experiences, voted for by the public.

But, ahead of the official release, the guide released a “sneak peak” of some of its new additions on Twitter - including Woolf and Social, on Nelson Street in Norwich.

MORE: Norfolk restaurant named as one of the best spots to eat for vegetarians

A previous dish of pickled poached pear, chicory, whipped goats cheese, salted honey and covered with black ants and red termites from Woolf and Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA previous dish of pickled poached pear, chicory, whipped goats cheese, salted honey and covered with black ants and red termites from Woolf and Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Listed in the best budget category, the entry said: “Spawned from a popular street-food stall, this small-plates operation is the poster child for the Instagram generation of restaurants. Pre-loved furniture, a chalkboard wine list and a typewritten menu provide the backdrop for a straightforward collection of up-to-the-minute seasonal dishes.

“Shallow enamel bowls are piled high with the likes of ham hock and pickled vegetables, crisp-skinned sea trout with baby gem and samphire, or the justly popular buttermilk-fried chicken with sriracha mayo. And even better, every dish is £10 or under.”

On Twitter, the restaurant said they were “so chuffed”.

Woolf and Social was opened by Francis Woolf and his business partner Felix Rehberg in 2015.

It prides itself on a “seasonal small plates menu”, and has featured flying termites and black ants in some of its dishes.

Its sister eatery, fried chicken restaurant Woolf and Bird, which was based on Exchange Street in the city centre, closed early in 2018.

MORE: Norfolk restaurants named in Good Food Guide 2018

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast