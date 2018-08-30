Cat owners thanks to driver who stopped to check on injured cat

A cat owner has praised a “kind-hearted” man who took her pet to the vets when he was found injured on a busy road.

Three-year-old Albert was hit by a car late in the evening of Monday, August 6, along the B1107 Thetford Road at Santon Downham.

It is believed the cat was hit by a car which did not stop but the driver behind, called Nick, did.

Albert was taken to the Paul Jarman Veterinary Practice, Feltwell, where he spent a few days before being transferred to The Grove Veterinary Hospital.

He had surgery to both sides of his pelvis, which was fractured.

His owner Chloe Clarke said: “I would like to say thank you so much to Nick.

“Nick is obviously such a kind-hearted individual who went out of his way to help an injured animal.”

Miss Clarke read about what had happened to her cat on social media on the Tuesday morning.

She added: “I think this story not only shows just how amazing people can be, but also, the power of social media.

“The Brandon population commenting and sharing this information, trying to find out who this injured ginger cat belongs to. That is something which I will be eternally grateful for.”

She said Albert is making progress. When he was first brought home, he had little mobility in both of his back legs, but his right one is now almost back to normal.

Because the nerves in his back left leg were badly damaged, Miss Clarke has to give him physio several times a day.