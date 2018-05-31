Woman taken to hospital after being injured by large waves

File photo of Southwold beach. Picture: Mark Shields. Archant

A woman was treated by lifeguards and an ambulance crew after being injured by dumping waves at Southwold beach.

RNLI Lifeguards said that a woman, believed to be in her 40s, suffered a head injury from dumping waves (waves that break suddenly with great force) while swimming outside the red and yellow flags just before 3pm on Wednesday.

Alice Watson-Flowers, a senior lifeguard, was the first to arrive on the scene. She then requested that lifeguard Natasha Mills follow with the responder bag to assist along with another senior lifeguard, Hal Tooley, who was on shift at Southwold South.

RNLA report that the team supported the casualty’s head and neck and then treated her for the injury whilst waiting for the ambulance service to arrive.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.51pm yesterday to an incident on North Parade at Southwold. An ambulance crew was sent to help.

“A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was assessed and treated at the scene for a head injury. The patient was taken to the James Paget Hospital for further treatment.”