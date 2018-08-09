Woman suffers foot injury after bus moved as she tried to get off

The incident happened on George Street in Brandon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman suffered potentially life-changing injuries when the bus she was trying to get off started to move.

The incident happened on board Coach Service Ltd’s 201 service which had stopped at George Street, Brandon, on Wednesday.

The company’s manager Robert Crawford said the bus driver did not see the 70-year-old woman and edged the bus forward.

“The driver moved the bus unfortunately as someone was stepping off it,” said Mr Crawford. “As the bus pulled forward she lost her footing and fell around the side and it caused her to fall out of the front door.”

The woman is believed to have sustained an injury to her foot during the incident, which happened at 1.20pm, and was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital,

Mr Crawford said the driver is “very shaken” and has been given time off. He added: “At the moment there will be an internal investigation because of the nature of it.”