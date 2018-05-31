Updated
Woman injured after tripping on bus step
PUBLISHED: 19:03 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 09 August 2018
A 70-year-old woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after she tripped stepping off a bus in Brandon.
Police were called at roughly 1.20pm today with reports of a incident involving a bus and a pedestrian on George Street in the town.
The woman is believed to have sustained an injury to her foot, and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by land ambulance.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the woman’s injuries were “potentially life-changing”.
The road was closed for roughly 90 minutes, and reopened by police at around 3pm.