Woman falls from yacht into harbour water

PUBLISHED: 08:27 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 05 August 2018

The yacht and the RNLI lifeboat crew at Lowestoft harbour Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A woman fell into the water at Lowestoft harbour after the yacht she was in suffered an engine failure.

She fell in while its crew tried to tie up the 11-metre-long yacht just inside the pier heads.

The stricken yacht led to a call-out of the town’s RNLI lifeboat crew at about 9pm on Saturday.

Coxswain John Fox said: “We were called to firstly check on the welfare of the lady who had fallen into the water and who had managed to self rescue.

“The 11-metre yacht with four people on board had sailed from Poole and despite having engine trouble managed the difficult task of sailing through the pier heads at Lowestoft.

“We launched our relief lifeboat RNLB Cosandra and found the yacht stranded alongside the inner wall of the South Pier. The woman who had fallen into the water was fine and all the people on board were wearing lifejackets but needed to be taken to a safer mooring.”

