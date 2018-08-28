Search

Woman found dead in Diss named

PUBLISHED: 10:04 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 03 September 2018

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

A woman whose death in south Norfolk is being treated as unexplained has been named locally.

A police officer at the house in Whytehead Gardens, Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Police were called to a property in Whytehead Gardens, Diss, at 10.15am on Saturday, after concerns were reported over the occupant.

Helen Pemberton was found by officers and had died before their arrival.

Norfolk police said over the weekend they were treating the death as unexplained.

Neighbours have said Ms Pemberton was originally from Manchester and was a retired accountant.

They said she moved into the sheltered housing bungalows for the over-50s, run by the social landlord Cotman Housing and found off the A1066 Victoria Road, last November.

One neighbour said that police had been called to the address on a number of occasions since November, including one where the woman was found in bed with facial injuries by concerned neighbours who let themselves into the house after hearing crockery being smashed.

Crime scene officers were at the property on Saturday and uniformed officers stood at the front and rear entrances to the one-bed property.

A large yellow plastic sharps bag stood in the porch by the front door of the house.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out by a pathologist in a bid to ascertain the cause of the woman’s death.

A coroner’s inquest will also be opened alongside the police investigation.

