Woman cut free from her vehicle after single vehicle crash

Edgerton Road in Kirkley, where a woman had to be freed from her vehicle by firefighters. Picture: Google Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a single vehicle crash.

Firefighters freed the woman, in her 20s, from her vehicle as she was trapped after the crash on Edgerton Road in Kirkley this morning (Friday).

Two fire crews and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 8.10am.

A brigade spokesman said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue were mobilised to a road traffic collision at 8.13am in Lowestoft. Appliances from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South attended the incident.”

With one casualty “medically trapped,” according to the fire service, a “full roof removal took place” before the scene was cleared at 8.54am with the casualty released by the firefighters and placed in care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We received a report of a collision on Edgerton Road, Lowestoft. A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended.

“A female in her 20s was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with a suspected head injury.”