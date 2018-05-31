Search

Woman collapses on bus in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:07 20 August 2018

The East of England Ambulance Service was called after a woman collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Emergency services were called after a woman collapsed on a bus.

The medical emergency happened on Dereham Road, Norwich, just after 10.45am on Monday, August 20.

An East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesman said: “We were called to reports that someone had collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in Norwich.

“An ambulance crew, an ambulance officer, a rapid response vehicle and the medic response car from East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was sent to help.

“At the scene we treated a woman, believed to be in her 30s, who had experienced a fit.

“The patient was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.”

As well as paramedics, one crew of firefighters from Earlham attended the incident.

Officers from Norfolk Police were also called for safety reasons.

