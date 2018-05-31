Breast care unit benefits from open gardens event

Accepting the cheque on behalf of West Norfolk breast care unit is fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs Picture: Courtesy of the QEH Courtesy of the QEH

An open gardens event has raised more than £1,200 for the breast cancer unit at a Norfolk hospital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 300 visitors explored ten gardens normally hidden from the public at the Wisbech St Mary Open Gardens.

It was the most successful event in its 15-year history after raising £2,490, which was split between the unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and Wisbech St Mary Church Restoration Fund.

Beautiful blooms, ponds and water features, cottage gardens, landscaped gardens, extensive cacti collection and falconry demonstrations attracted lots of interest and the ‘ask an expert’ feature run by a panel of horticultural experts proved popular among guests.

Organisers Jayne and Richard Walpole said: “It was a great success and a tremendous team effort.

“All the garden owners had worked incredibly hard to put the finishing touches to their beautiful gardens in preparation and we would like to thank them all very much.”