Video

Video showing man’s head fully submerged in pothole sparks council action

Two men from Wisbech have sparked Cambridgeshire County Council action after they uploaded a hilarious video to social media highlighting the region�s pothole problems. Picture: HARRY RUTTER (Inset: Craig Gardner) HARRY RUTTER

A pothole deep enough to fit a man’s head that formed in the middle of a road has been filled in by workmen.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hole on Victoria Road, Wisbech, was causing havoc for motorists sparking a warning to cyclists that follow that route through the town.

Two men on social media decided to highlight the depth and size of the large pothole when they uploaded a hilarious video to social media.

One of the men can be seen with his head fully inside the hole in the road screaming: “My head’s stuck in a pothole”.

The video, shot by Craig Gardner, was in response to the cyclist warning issued on the Wisbech Discussion Forum Facebook page.

It may have started out as a joke but the clip appears to have achieved the result everyone wanted as within four days Cambridgeshire County Council filled it in.

A spokesman for the council confirmed the first report of the large hole came in on Thursday, August 2 and was filled in on Tuesday, August 7.