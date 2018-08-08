Video showing man’s head fully submerged in pothole sparks council action
PUBLISHED: 09:26 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 09 August 2018
HARRY RUTTER
A pothole deep enough to fit a man’s head that formed in the middle of a road has been filled in by workmen.
The hole on Victoria Road, Wisbech, was causing havoc for motorists sparking a warning to cyclists that follow that route through the town.
Two men on social media decided to highlight the depth and size of the large pothole when they uploaded a hilarious video to social media.
One of the men can be seen with his head fully inside the hole in the road screaming: “My head’s stuck in a pothole”.
The video, shot by Craig Gardner, was in response to the cyclist warning issued on the Wisbech Discussion Forum Facebook page.
It may have started out as a joke but the clip appears to have achieved the result everyone wanted as within four days Cambridgeshire County Council filled it in.
A spokesman for the council confirmed the first report of the large hole came in on Thursday, August 2 and was filled in on Tuesday, August 7.