Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Three arrested after man is killed in crash between two cars and motorbike

PUBLISHED: 11:52 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:56 23 August 2018

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a Wisbech man was killed in a crash where one of the drivers was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

The 42-year-old man died at the scene of the collision between two cars and a motorbike in Peterborough yesterday (Wednesday, August 22) evening.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, a 20-year-old man from Peterborough and a 16-year-old girl from Peterborough have all been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and drug driving and the girl aggravated vehicle taking.

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

The 20-year-old was also arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and drug driving.

They were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where they remain.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at 5.25pm on August 22 to reports of a collision in Bretton Way involving two cars and a motorcycle.”

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-22082018-0370.

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: GCSE results 2018: List of Norfolk and Waveney results

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

‘It’s another amenity down the plug hole’ - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Could a new garden town or village be built elsewhere in Norfolk?

Could Norwich become a garden city? Picture: Mike Page

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast