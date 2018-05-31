Three arrested after man is killed in crash between two cars and motorbike

Police arrest one at the scene of an RTC that left motorcyclist dead., Bretton Way, Peterborough Wednesday 22 August 2018. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a Wisbech man was killed in a crash where one of the drivers was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

The 42-year-old man died at the scene of the collision between two cars and a motorbike in Peterborough yesterday (Wednesday, August 22) evening.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, a 20-year-old man from Peterborough and a 16-year-old girl from Peterborough have all been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and drug driving and the girl aggravated vehicle taking.

The 20-year-old was also arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and drug driving.

They were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where they remain.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at 5.25pm on August 22 to reports of a collision in Bretton Way involving two cars and a motorcycle.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-22082018-0370.

