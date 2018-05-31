Three arrested after man is killed in crash between two cars and motorbike
PUBLISHED: 11:52 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:56 23 August 2018
Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a Wisbech man was killed in a crash where one of the drivers was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.
The 42-year-old man died at the scene of the collision between two cars and a motorbike in Peterborough yesterday (Wednesday, August 22) evening.
A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, a 20-year-old man from Peterborough and a 16-year-old girl from Peterborough have all been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and drug driving and the girl aggravated vehicle taking.
The 20-year-old was also arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and drug driving.
They were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where they remain.
A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at 5.25pm on August 22 to reports of a collision in Bretton Way involving two cars and a motorcycle.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-22082018-0370.
