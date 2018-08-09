Search

Video

Dangerous driver who did 65mph in 30mph zone during police chase is jailed

PUBLISHED: 12:58 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 10 August 2018

Robert Hunter, 33, was arrested in Leverington Road, Wisbech, following a pursuit after he failed to stop for police. Picture Cambs Police

Robert Hunter, 33, was arrested in Leverington Road, Wisbech, following a pursuit after he failed to stop for police. Picture Cambs Police

Cambs Police

A man who seriously injured someone when he crashed his car last year has been jailed for more than three years.

Robert Hunter, 33, was arrested in Leverington Road, Wisbech, by a road policing officer on October 3 2017 following a pursuit after he failed to stop for police.

Hunter drove at speeds of more than 65mph in a 30mph zone during part of the pursuit, narrowly avoiding multiple collisions, before losing control of his silver Ford Fusion and colliding with a van travelling in the other direction.

He then hit the rear of a Renault Kadjar, which rolled after colliding with a stationary Audi. Hunter’s Fusion then hit a lamppost and came to a stop but he made off on foot with his passenger.

He only made it a short distance before being arrested.

Robert Hunter, 33, was arrested in Leverington Road, Wisbech, following a pursuit after he failed to stop for police. Picture Cambs Police

The driver of the Renault Kadjar suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. They have since recovered from their injuries.

Hunter, of Colville Road, in Newton, Wisbech, was summonsed to court for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possessing a blade in a public place.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (August 8) and was sentenced to a total of three years and nine months in prison after admitting the offences at a previous hearing.

PC Ian Swales, from the road policing unit, said: “Hunter showed no regard for other road users that day and the sentence reflects the severity of his actions.”

