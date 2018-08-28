Start of Wings Appeal week in Dereham ahead of annual Battle of Britain parade

The RAF Association Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

A special collection day will be held in Dereham next week to help raise funds for serving and ex-servicemen and women.

It comes ahead of the town’s annual Battle of Britain memorial parade, organised by the Dereham branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA).

Next week marks the start of the Wings Appeal week.

The Wings Appeal is the RAFA charity which supports and raises funds for Royal Air Force serving and ex-servicemen and women.

Street collections will take place in Dereham on Friday September 14.

And then in Swaffham on Saturday September 15.

The Battle of Britain Parade takes place in Dereham on Sunday September 16 and begins at Dereham’s Cherry Tree carpark at 11.15am, before continuing through the marketplace and town centre to St Nicholas’ Parish Church, for service at 11.30am to commemorate the bravery of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.