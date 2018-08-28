Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Discover the varied world of Italian wine in aid of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 20:39 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 20:39 02 September 2018

EDP and Norwich Evening News food and drink writer Andy Newman will present a wine tasting. Picture: Rebecca Mundy

EDP and Norwich Evening News food and drink writer Andy Newman will present a wine tasting. Picture: Rebecca Mundy

Archant

Wine lovers have the chance to live la bella vita, all in aid of charity, when EDP and Evening News food and drink writer Andy Newman presents a wine tour of Italy during a tasting later this month.

Mr Newman will introduce ten different wines from ten different regions of Italy – giving a grape-based overview of the country during the fun and informative tasting, being held in aid of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB).

The event takes place on September 26 at the NNAB’s Bradbury Activity Centre in Beckham Place, off Edward Street in Norwich, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

A qualified wine tutor, Mr Newman will lead those attending through a tasting of ten wines, showcasing the huge range of different wine types made in Italy.

“Much of the wine world has resorted to making the same kind of wines from just a few well-known grape varieties, but more than any other country, Italy has hung onto its own wine-making traditions, which means it has a massive variety of really interesting wines which are unique to the country,” said Mr Newman.

“This is a chance to discover wines away from the ubiquitous Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, and to find out how wine is an essential part of la bella vita.”

Tickets cost £20 each, with all proceeds going to the NNAB. To book, contact jeremygoss@nnab.org.uk or donnaminto@nnab.org.uk, or call 01603 629558.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman’s body found in Diss

Diss sign. Photo: Archant

MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1 – Local bragging rights shared at Portman Road

Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Major route into Norwich reopened after two car crash on St Stephen’s Road

Two vehicle crash on St Stephens Road, Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Gallery: 30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It was really good team work’ – Magic Mo has no doubts over deserved derby draw

Onel Hernandez catches goalscorer Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: No complaints from Daniel Farke after derby day deadlock

Moritz Leitner earned Norwich City a point at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast