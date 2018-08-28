Discover the varied world of Italian wine in aid of Norfolk

EDP and Norwich Evening News food and drink writer Andy Newman will present a wine tasting. Picture: Rebecca Mundy Archant

Wine lovers have the chance to live la bella vita, all in aid of charity, when EDP and Evening News food and drink writer Andy Newman presents a wine tour of Italy during a tasting later this month.

Mr Newman will introduce ten different wines from ten different regions of Italy – giving a grape-based overview of the country during the fun and informative tasting, being held in aid of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB).

The event takes place on September 26 at the NNAB’s Bradbury Activity Centre in Beckham Place, off Edward Street in Norwich, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

A qualified wine tutor, Mr Newman will lead those attending through a tasting of ten wines, showcasing the huge range of different wine types made in Italy.

“Much of the wine world has resorted to making the same kind of wines from just a few well-known grape varieties, but more than any other country, Italy has hung onto its own wine-making traditions, which means it has a massive variety of really interesting wines which are unique to the country,” said Mr Newman.

“This is a chance to discover wines away from the ubiquitous Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, and to find out how wine is an essential part of la bella vita.”

Tickets cost £20 each, with all proceeds going to the NNAB. To book, contact jeremygoss@nnab.org.uk or donnaminto@nnab.org.uk, or call 01603 629558.