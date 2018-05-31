Search

Will the Cromer Carnival fireworks go ahead?

PUBLISHED: 11:45 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:45 16 August 2018

A fireworks display over Cromer Carnival. Photograph: Peter Stibbons.

A fireworks display over Cromer Carnival. Photograph: Peter Stibbons.

With rain expected to keep falling on the north Norfolk coast until mid-afternoon, some Cromer Carnival visitors will be wondering if the fireworks planned for tonight (Thursday) are still going ahead.

Luckily, the wet weather is forecast to be finished by 4pm and the sun is even likely to make an appearance before day’s end.

Tony Shipp, carnival chairman, said the fireworks scheduled to start at 9.15pm, would still take place.

Mr Shipp said: “The weather should be cleared up by tonight.

“The only thing that will stop them is the wind direction and at the moment it’s blowing in the right direction.”

However, the venue for the carnival’s ‘Party on the Lawns’ from 2pm featuring activities for children including a circus workshop and Punch and Judy show, has been moved to the carnival field off Runton Road, instead of Evington Lawns.

Mr Shipp said: “We are changing the venue for the children’s party this afternoon. That will now be held at the big marquee at the carnival field.”

Other Cromer Carnival events still to come include:

Today (Thursday)

-A crab dressing contest for adults is on at 4pm.

-The carnival fun run will take place from 7pm, leaving from the pier forecourt.

-This is followed by a torchlight parade which starts at the meadow at 7pm, and there are evening events at carnival field including a Cromer versus Sheringham tug-of-war before the fireworks display at 9.15pm.

-The band Bloodshake Chorus will play at the carnival marquee in Runton Road from 8.15pm.

Friday

-There will be crab catching at the pier from 10.30am, and a walking treasure hunt around town from 2pm.

-From 8pm, a fancy dress dance will take place at the carnival marquee, with a special cup for the best dressed in memory of Simon Hedge.

