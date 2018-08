Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council hopes the new 300,000 wet play facility on the resort’s lower prom will be back to normal today.

Last week the splashpad was closed for over a day so maintenance work could be carried out.