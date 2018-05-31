Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘The darn thing has been crowing’ - Mystery cockerel is keeping residents awake

PUBLISHED: 14:07 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 09 August 2018

A rooster has been keeping people awake in Attleborough. Photo by Unsplash/Pexels

A rooster has been keeping people awake in Attleborough. Photo by Unsplash/Pexels

Unsplash/Pexels

A cockerel crowing is normally part of the classic scene of the morning on a farm with the sun rising over the hills.

Kyle McKechnie from Thetford with his cockerel Fudge. Picture by: Sonya DuncanKyle McKechnie from Thetford with his cockerel Fudge. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

But for one Norfolk community a rooster is becoming the root of sleepless nights as its early morning call wakes up the neighbourhood.

In the area around New North Road, Attleborough, residents have been complaining about the raucous early morning serenade.

A resident, who lives in the area, said: “Its been over four weeks that the darn thing has been crowing. Some days it starts at 4am.

“It’s having quite a negative effect on us, lack of sleep means concentration and tolerance levels are low, and we feel it’s very unreasonable for an animal like this to be kept in a built up area.

A rooster has been waking people up in Attleborough. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREA rooster has been waking people up in Attleborough. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I’m having to close all the windows at night to try and block it out which is not great in this hot weather.”

The rooster has caused such a stir that BBC Radio Norfolk sent out a reporter to try and locate the animal live on air.

Although they were unable to find the bird, the radio show was able to record some of its crowing.

Listeners had phoned in at the time to try and help find the bird and suggested that it was a Bantam.

It is believed to be a pet of someone who lives on New North Road and not an escaped animal from a surrounding farm.

She added: “When I first heard the rooster I thought ‘who would be so thoughtless to have a crowing bird in our road?’

“This isn’t a rural location. We are practically in the town centre.

“I toyed with knocking on neighbours’ doors, to ask if it was theirs, but I don’t know some of them and wasn’t sure how they would react.”

The resident has lived on the road for a number of years and has never had any issues with loud noises at night or problem animals before.

Mayor of Attleborough, Vera Dale, also lives on New North Road. Although she has not heard the animal herself she hopes that raising it with the council will allow them to help.

She said: “I have not heard the cockerel but hopefully but raising the point in the next town council meeting we will be able to track it down and see what other residents have to say.”

Have you been able to capture the rooster? Send in your pictures to marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast