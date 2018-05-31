‘The darn thing has been crowing’ - Mystery cockerel is keeping residents awake

A rooster has been keeping people awake in Attleborough.

A cockerel crowing is normally part of the classic scene of the morning on a farm with the sun rising over the hills.

Kyle McKechnie from Thetford with his cockerel Fudge.

But for one Norfolk community a rooster is becoming the root of sleepless nights as its early morning call wakes up the neighbourhood.

In the area around New North Road, Attleborough, residents have been complaining about the raucous early morning serenade.

A resident, who lives in the area, said: “Its been over four weeks that the darn thing has been crowing. Some days it starts at 4am.

“It’s having quite a negative effect on us, lack of sleep means concentration and tolerance levels are low, and we feel it’s very unreasonable for an animal like this to be kept in a built up area.

A rooster has been waking people up in Attleborough.

“I’m having to close all the windows at night to try and block it out which is not great in this hot weather.”

The rooster has caused such a stir that BBC Radio Norfolk sent out a reporter to try and locate the animal live on air.

Although they were unable to find the bird, the radio show was able to record some of its crowing.

Listeners had phoned in at the time to try and help find the bird and suggested that it was a Bantam.

It is believed to be a pet of someone who lives on New North Road and not an escaped animal from a surrounding farm.

She added: “When I first heard the rooster I thought ‘who would be so thoughtless to have a crowing bird in our road?’

“This isn’t a rural location. We are practically in the town centre.

“I toyed with knocking on neighbours’ doors, to ask if it was theirs, but I don’t know some of them and wasn’t sure how they would react.”

The resident has lived on the road for a number of years and has never had any issues with loud noises at night or problem animals before.

Mayor of Attleborough, Vera Dale, also lives on New North Road. Although she has not heard the animal herself she hopes that raising it with the council will allow them to help.

She said: “I have not heard the cockerel but hopefully but raising the point in the next town council meeting we will be able to track it down and see what other residents have to say.”

