Who has the best banger? Norfolk sausage festival returns

Butcher's sausages will be put to the test. Picture: David Lay Archant

The annual Waveney Valley sausage contest returns to The Burston Crown, Burston, as part of its bank holiday Big 5 family day out.

On Sunday, August 26 previous winners WH Brown, Diss, and Banham Butchers will be competing alongside 11 Waveney Valley artisan butchers to win ‘Waveney Valley Sausage of the Year’.

Bev Kembery, owner of the Burston Crown said: “We always try to support the local community and the sausage competition showcases the best in local artisan butchers”

“Big 5 is always a wonderful day with lots to do for children and adults, a real family day out.

The Burston Crown Big 5 family Funday is a beer festival showcasing five German style beers, five Waveney ciders, cask beers and children’s entertainment by Imps Creativity from Diss.

There will also be the Crown Dog Day fun dog contest, live music and a BBQ.

The event is raising money for mental health charities across Norfolk.